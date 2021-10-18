Minnesota offers kids gift cards and scholarships for shots

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota will offer $200 gift cards and a shot at five $100,000 scholarships as incentives for students ages 12-17 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the incentives Monday.

Young people who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks will be eligible for the Visa gift cards. But all Minnesotans ages 12-17 who’ve completed their vaccine series anytime by mid-December are eligible for the scholarships, which will be good at any public or private nonprofit school in the state.

The five drawings will be conducted weekly starting Nov. 15. Registration opens Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.