Advertisement

Minnesota offers kids gift cards and scholarships for shots

(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota will offer $200 gift cards and a shot at five $100,000 scholarships as incentives for students ages 12-17 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the incentives Monday.

Young people who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks will be eligible for the Visa gift cards. But all Minnesotans ages 12-17 who’ve completed their vaccine series anytime by mid-December are eligible for the scholarships, which will be good at any public or private nonprofit school in the state.

The five drawings will be conducted weekly starting Nov. 15. Registration opens Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

At home COVID tests: are they reported to the state?
Cattle at Rugby Livestock Auction
Record high numbers of cattle sales in Rugby
Post office sign
Postal rates going up during peak shipping season
Oil wells
North Dakota sees more options for oil field waste disposal
Cybersecurity Career Awareness
Cybersecurity Career Awareness