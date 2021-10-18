Linton-HMB volleyball team on a roll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since its loss to Thompson, the Linton-HMB volleyball team is back on a roll. The Lions have not lost a match since September 11th.

You obviously need to have 25-points to win a set and 3-sets to win a match, but the Lions have always been “relentless” on defense — that’s Coach Jaime Richter’s word. Richter says she did not have to teach this group about defensive effort.

Richter said: “No, they’ve had it in them since the day they were born. I remember when they were 8th graders and I brought Callie, JayCee and Teegan were all in the gym as 8th graders. And I had to have them play, because at that time I wasn’t sure where I was going to play them, but I had to have them play varsity because they were the one’s diving on the floor at the time, which made my varsity girls better because they saw how their drive was. And all of the sudden everybody was diving on the floor for balls because they were and they just brought the best out of the gym each and every day.”

After making a defensive play, the goal is to transition to the attack as fast as possible, something the Lions are getting better at.

Callie Hase said: “Basically speed, we’re trying to get the other team to have their blockers not be blocking us so they’re not ready for us and the quickness of the game, so just be fast and not let the other team block us.”

