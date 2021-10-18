Judge dismisses charges against Bismarck and police officers over DAPL activism

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor dismissed charges against the City of Bismarck and two police officers over claims from a participant in the Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrations.

The plaintiffs, partners Michael and Jessica Wood, transported military veterans to the protest. The Woods raised money and paid for a rental vehicle to support the protestors. The police officers arrested them on a warrant for stealing the rental car. The Woods argued the car was not stolen.

While they were detained, Woods said he had anxiety and suffered a panic attack, adding that his First Amendment rights were being violated.

Judge Traynor wrote in his decision: “(The Woods) have not alleged any conduct that is so extreme and outrageous so as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency.”

He dismissed the charges against the city and the officers, and said the officers were acting on a proper warrant.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.