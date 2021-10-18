Advertisement

Judge dismisses charges against Bismarck and police officers over DAPL activism

DAPL charges
DAPL charges(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor dismissed charges against the City of Bismarck and two police officers over claims from a participant in the Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrations.

The plaintiffs, partners Michael and Jessica Wood, transported military veterans to the protest. The Woods raised money and paid for a rental vehicle to support the protestors. The police officers arrested them on a warrant for stealing the rental car. The Woods argued the car was not stolen.

While they were detained, Woods said he had anxiety and suffered a panic attack, adding that his First Amendment rights were being violated.

Judge Traynor wrote in his decision: “(The Woods) have not alleged any conduct that is so extreme and outrageous so as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency.”

He dismissed the charges against the city and the officers, and said the officers were acting on a proper warrant.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

African Nomad Catering food
African Nomad Catering brings new flavor to Bismarck area
Dead white-tailed deer ingected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease
Large numbers of white-tailed deer die in North Dakota due to EHD
Oungre border crossing just north of Fortuna
Towns near Canadian border eager to see restrictions lifted
Kristi Reinke with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House
Minot teacher visits White House for Teacher of the Year honors