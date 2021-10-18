At home COVID tests: are they reported to the state?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At home COVID-19 tests are convenient and available over the counter.

Health experts said, however, that while the tests are helpful if you’re at home and experiencing symptoms, the results cannot be submitted to the North Dakota Department of Health.

They said it can’t be recorded because they can’t see the test being performed to ensure it was done correctly.

“While it gives people peace at mind, we wouldn’t be able to report that as a definitive positive or negative, so we recommend following up with an additional test,” said Nicole Brunelle, chief nursing officer with the state health department.

Brunelle said it’s recommended that you follow up with your doctor after an at-home test.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.