CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KFYR) - It would take overtime but in the end the Vikings would come out on top 34-28 over the Panthers on Sunday.

Just about six minutes into the overtime period, Kirk Cousins would connect with K.J. Osborn for the 27-yard game winning touchdown.

The Vikings (3-3) will head into their bye week next weekend.

