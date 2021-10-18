Beginners learn how to curl at Capital Curling Club

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital Curling Club gave beginners the opportunity to try out the sport at a class Sunday evening.

Curling Vice President Alissa Thiele said the club used to have around 600 members in 2019 and they’re looking to expand. Thiele said three years ago, she and her husband tried curling for the first time as a date-night activity and fell in love with the sport.

”When you’re able to slide out and execute a shot and actually get it to go where you want it to go, once you understand that process it’s pretty exciting and very fulfilling,” said Thiele.

There’s another “Learn to Curl” event at the VFW Sports Complex Monday at 7pm.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.