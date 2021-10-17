Advertisement

Using Farm Bill to fight rising food costs

Farm Bill
Farm Bill(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal regulation set to take effect in 2023 is already underway, and it could reshape financial relief for farmers over the next few years.

The Farm Bill sets guidelines and deadlines for programs supporting agriculture. This plays a significant role in the prices of goods as well. During a recent meeting between ag leaders and the federal delegation, both sides made it clear something needs to be done to help with the bottom line.

“COVID has been terrible in a lot of ways, but one of things that I think it has done is it’s opened all of people’s eyes to supply chain issues in general. Our pork prices are up, our chicken prices are up, our beef prices are up, and the producers aren’t getting that increase in cost, that’s a problem on both ends,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

