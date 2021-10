SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFYR) - UMary would score the first touchdown on Saturday but after that it was all Cougars as they went on to defeat the Marauders 34 to 14.

Logan Nelson and Luke Little would connect for both of UMary’s scores.

UMary (2-5) will next play at MSU-Moorhead on Saturday at 12 PM.

