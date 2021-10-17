Advertisement

Prices increases continue

Price increases
Price increases(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve spent any time in a grocery store recently, you know prices are going up. Nearly everything we buy is getting more expensive. According to the Labor Department, consumer prices rose .4% in September, for a year-over-year gain of 5.4%. What does that mean for North Dakotans?

“People that are on a fixed income right now, they’re really feeling the pinch. It also affects the everyday worker because your raises, if you’re getting raises, aren’t dependent upon what the cost of a gallon of gas is. So, while you might not get a raise til January, you’re paying higher prices now. And that’s going to eat up any future raise you’re going to get. So, people aren’t really getting ahead when we’re seeing inflation at this level,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial.

The White House has blamed supply chain bottlenecks for high inflation. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered the port of Los Angeles to operate 24/7 to deal with congestion. UPS, Walmart and Fed-Ex have all agreed to move products around-the-clock.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Latest News

Farm Bill
Using Farm Bill to fight rising food costs
Photo courtesy: VFW
Minot veteran organizations host first ever pheasant hunt
Bismarck Bridal Show
Bismarck wedding vendors and venues: ‘Supply backlogs but busiest year for business’
Colleges collaborate to preserve tribal language, culture