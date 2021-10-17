Prices increases continue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve spent any time in a grocery store recently, you know prices are going up. Nearly everything we buy is getting more expensive. According to the Labor Department, consumer prices rose .4% in September, for a year-over-year gain of 5.4%. What does that mean for North Dakotans?

“People that are on a fixed income right now, they’re really feeling the pinch. It also affects the everyday worker because your raises, if you’re getting raises, aren’t dependent upon what the cost of a gallon of gas is. So, while you might not get a raise til January, you’re paying higher prices now. And that’s going to eat up any future raise you’re going to get. So, people aren’t really getting ahead when we’re seeing inflation at this level,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial.

The White House has blamed supply chain bottlenecks for high inflation. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered the port of Los Angeles to operate 24/7 to deal with congestion. UPS, Walmart and Fed-Ex have all agreed to move products around-the-clock.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.