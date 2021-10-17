Missed FG late dooms North Dakota against Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (KFYR) - The North Dakota Fighting Hawks had a chance to force overtime Saturday, but a late missed field goal would send them to their 4th loss as they fell to Southern Illinois, 31 to 28.

Tommy Schuster would have two touchdowns through the air in the loss.

North Dakota (2-4) will host Western Illinois on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2pm.

