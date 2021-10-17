Advertisement

Missed FG late dooms North Dakota against Southern Illinois

North Dakota Fighting Hawks
North Dakota Fighting Hawks(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (KFYR) - The North Dakota Fighting Hawks had a chance to force overtime Saturday, but a late missed field goal would send them to their 4th loss as they fell to Southern Illinois, 31 to 28.

Tommy Schuster would have two touchdowns through the air in the loss.

North Dakota (2-4) will host Western Illinois on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2pm.

