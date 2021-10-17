Advertisement

Minot veteran organizations host first ever pheasant hunt

Photo courtesy: VFW
Photo courtesy: VFW(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Veterans from Minot and across the region gathered this weekend to go pheasant hunting.

Pheasants for the Future, Hometown Heroes Outdoors, and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a group pheasant hunt for the first time, bringing veterans of all ages together.

The VFW supplied ammo and food for the vets and mentors.

Altogether, 20 veterans were able to join the hunt and for some it was their first time.

“That’s the first time I’ve been pheasant hunting, I had learned a lot today and I really enjoyed myself,” said Lawrence Verraneault, first time hunter and veteran.

“It was an awesome experience walking around, out in nature. Great day, perfect weather,” said Megan Peterson, first time hunter and active duty Air Force member.

“It was just one great outing. The camaraderie was just amazing,” said Corey Moen, the VFW’s State Commander.

The organizations said the hunt was a great success and hope to do it again next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot
Bismarck couple married
Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Dakota the dino
67-million-year-old fossil ‘Dakota the Dinomummy’ unveiled at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Latest News

Knockout Cancer event
Bismarck woman literally takes a fighting stance against cancer
Farm Bill
Using Farm Bill to fight rising food costs
Price increases
Prices increases continue
Bismarck Bridal Show
Bismarck wedding vendors and venues: ‘Supply backlogs but busiest year for business’