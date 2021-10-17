Minot veteran organizations host first ever pheasant hunt

MINOT, N.D. – Veterans from Minot and across the region gathered this weekend to go pheasant hunting.

Pheasants for the Future, Hometown Heroes Outdoors, and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a group pheasant hunt for the first time, bringing veterans of all ages together.

The VFW supplied ammo and food for the vets and mentors.

Altogether, 20 veterans were able to join the hunt and for some it was their first time.

“That’s the first time I’ve been pheasant hunting, I had learned a lot today and I really enjoyed myself,” said Lawrence Verraneault, first time hunter and veteran.

“It was an awesome experience walking around, out in nature. Great day, perfect weather,” said Megan Peterson, first time hunter and active duty Air Force member.

“It was just one great outing. The camaraderie was just amazing,” said Corey Moen, the VFW’s State Commander.

The organizations said the hunt was a great success and hope to do it again next year.

