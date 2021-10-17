Bismarck woman literally takes a fighting stance against cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of Americans are affected by a cancer diagnosis every year in the U.S according to Cancer.gov. One Bismarck woman is literally taking a fighting stance against the disease.

Kayla Schmidt held a “Knock Out Cancer” event at Custer Park Sunday afternoon to raise money for the Bismarck Cancer Center. She owns a boxing studio in Bismarck and says it’s a personal fight after her uncle recently passed away from cancer.

”After throwing that first punch I just knew I needed to do something greater and I needed to offer this [event] to the community. Not just boxing, but boxing with somebody next to you too,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said they raised around one thousand dollars. This helps families going through cancer treatments pay for some expenses not covered by insurance.

