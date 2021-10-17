Bismarck wedding vendors and venues: ‘Supply backlogs but busiest year for business’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some couples have been waiting to get married almost two years longer than expected and that’s creating busier schedules and some supply backlog.

At the annual Bridal Show in Bismarck, some vendors and venues say although some supplies are still difficult to find, this is the busiest year they’ve ever had. The CDC says during the height of the 2020 pandemic, marriages hit their lowest rate since the 1860′s.

”I really feel that we’re getting close to being back to normal to where we were. Just seeing the brides faces at the show today, everyone’s ready to get back into it and get their day,” said Simple Elegance owner Lacey Kuhn.

Kuhn said dress shopping would normally happen six to eight weeks before the wedding day but said vendors are recommending looking at least two weeks earlier because of unpredictable shortages.

