Volunteers make meals at Williston’s ‘Feed My Starving Children’ Mobilepack event

WILLISTON, N.D. - Friday morning, students from Williston Trinity Christian and Williston High School joined forces at the Feed My Starving Children Mobilepack event. They said it was a fun time with a little bit of friendly competition. All for a great cause.

“Every day, 6,200 children die of starvation and malnutrition. Until they are all fed, we haven’t accomplished our goal,” said Randy Schlossin, event organizer.

With the help of teachers and other volunteers, students blended healthy ingredients into bags, which are later packed and ready to be sent to different parts of the globe, all to help feed malnourished children.

“I’ve done this before a few times, and I’ll be volunteering tomorrow with my church and the rest of my family,” said Liberty Cobb, a student at Williston High.

As of this afternoon, volunteers packed a total of 294 boxes, which adds up to 63,720 meals with multiple sessions left to go.

“The Holy Spirit is moving in this place. This is an answer to a whole lot of prayers, and we are having a ball. The generosity of the Williston people have been incredible,” said Schlossin.

Organizers say the event was a well-oiled machine from beginning *NAT* to end. Event organizer Randy Schlossin says Feed My Starving Children as a whole last year packaged 368 million meals last year despite COVID-19. This year, they are hoping to see even more.

Williston’s Mobilepack event continues tomorrow with sessions throughout the day. For a list of times, visit fmsc.org. While reservations are full on the website, Schlossin says more volunteers are always welcomed.

