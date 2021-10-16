Advertisement

Update to Bismarck-based photography business closure: Most couples find new photographers

Bismarck couple married
Bismarck couple married(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weeks after a Bismarck photography business closed leaving many couples scrambling to find a someone to cover their events, we’re happy to update you that most couples found replacement photographers.

Bismarck couple Tia and Nick got married today and a photographer from Montana captured the event after hearing about the closure. Although the couple is hoping to get back the thousands they spent, it didn’t overshadow their big day.

”...all of our friends and family and to have everyone come together and that guy [my husband] especially. To have our special day together and just have everyone come together, it’s been amazing,” said Bismarck bride Tia Jones.

Coming up tonight on the Night Report, we’ll hear from the photographer who helped the couple in their time of need.

