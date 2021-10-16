Advertisement

Now available: Bismarck Police K-9 Calendar to raise money for police dogs

Bismarck Police K-9 Calendar
Bismarck Police K-9 Calendar(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department’s annual K-9 Calendar is now available to the public.

Featured in the calendar are K9s Bala, Mesa, Echo and Titan. They train for a number of different tasks including searching and apprehension. The funds raised from the calendar help the department buy food and equipment and train the dogs.

“It’s very important, very extensive, but there’s certain things you can’t put a price on. You know, officer safety, public safety, the job we are doing. We understand the price the city pays, so we hopefully exceed the product we’re giving back,” said K-9 trainer for the Bismarck Police Department Sgt. Lyle Sinclair at the K-9 training last month.

K9 Calendars are $10 and can be found at KT Animal on Main Ave. The K-9 Unit will be at KT Animal on October 23rd from 1:30 to 2:30 for the public to meet the officers and dogs.

