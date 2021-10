NORMAL, ILLINOIS (KFYR) - The NDSU football team was once again victorious on Saturday as they took down Illinois State 20-0.

The Bison defense led the way as they would tally five sacks and two turnovers.

NDSU (6-0) will return home on Saturday to face Missouri State. Kick-off is at 2:30 pm.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.