Former golf pro Paige Spiranac helps debut X Golf to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – One of the attractions in the commercial area that also opened up Friday—X Golf.

It’s a state-of-the-art indoor golf facility, and the first of its kind in the Peace Garden State.

Joe Skurzewski caught up with the owners—and a famous former pro golfer who visited Minot for the opening—to learn more.

The next generation of indoor golf has opened its doors to the Magic City. X Golf in the commercial area of Blu on Broadway gives you the chance to get the same kind of training as the pro’s—just ask former professional golfer Paige Spiranac.

“Because the technology is so good, you can come here and practice and see all of your numbers and your data. You see a lot of people on tour, they have the access to that, and a lot of normal people can’t do that, but you can when you come to X Golf,” said Spiranac.

Silas Sneed, one of the owners, said a series of lasers track everything about how you golf. “If you have zero experience, it’s got twelve different data points for you. It’s going to judge your speed, carry of the ball, distance,” said Sneed.

It’s designed to make you feel like you’re actually out on the course, even in the dead of North Dakota winter.

“With a lot of other simulators it’s so far off when you’re trying to hit a chip shot or a bunker shot or even putting, but here it does feel very realistic, and that’s what sets X Golf apart from everyone else,” said Spiranac.

You can also monitor your progress on your phone--tracking your data, and even watching tutorials from their pro Brandon Polzin.

“Our pro actually does his lesson on a voiceover, so you can access that anytime, rewatch your lesson,” said Sneed.

Spiranac says X Golf gives everyone the chance to learn, and enjoy the game.

“There’s misconceptions about golf, that it’s stuffy, and it’s not accessible. This is fun, and everyone can come,” said Spiranac. 21st century tech, that’s par for the course.

You can go online or stop in to book tee times.

X golf rents out bays by the hour.

