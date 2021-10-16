Advertisement

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 16, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service and to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families.

The annual memorial service traditionally takes place during Police Week in May, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Police Week events were postponed until October. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

