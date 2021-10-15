Road construction on I-94 Business Loop in Dickinson almost complete

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Road crews are busy finishing construction throughout the state before winter. Workers in Dickinson are nearing the completion date of a major road project.

Drivers are seeing pavement being laid down this week on Dickinson’s I-94 business loop.

It’s one of the finishing touches to a road project months in the making.

“Next will be some paint striping and then just some clean-up and we’ll be done,” said Richard Moreno, project manager.

The project is designed to improve traffic flow in and out of the city. Construction crews created a four-way intersection at Tenth Avenue and Villard.

They also widened the business loop and completely moved the interstate ramp.

“Much easier for traffic to turn across the lanes and get to the different businesses that they’ve been trying to reach, and it’s going to be a lot safer,” said Moreno.

It comes with a lot of new safety features, such as new guard rails and curb and gutters to help control rain.

He says he understands how the project is inconveniencing drivers but asks the community to continue slowing down and following flaggers directions.

“The key is patience, and everybody needs to understand that we want to go home at the end of the night, and it’s our people out here risking their lives,” said Moreno.

The project completion date is Nov. 6.

