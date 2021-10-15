Planned gas-to-liquids complex in Trenton beneficial to natural gas capacity concerns

WILLISTON, N.D. - On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum and the Department of Commerce announced that the North Dakota Development Fund approved support for a major gas-to-liquids complex to be built in northwestern North Dakota. Officials say it could be vital to continuing energy development for the region.

With that support, Calgary-based Cerilon will build the facility near Trenton in Williams County, with the initial phase estimated to cost $2.8 billion. The facility is expected to output 24,000 barrels per day of ultra-low sulfur diesel and other specialty products. With concerns that North Dakota could run out of natural gas transmission capacity within the next two to four years, officials say this plant is much needed for continued growth.

“We will need solutions in order for the industry to continue to thrive in western North Dakota, so having an additional marketplace for that gas within the state is going to be incredibly helpful,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023. The location will allow rail and pipeline access and offers carbon sequestration opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.