Advertisement

Planned gas-to-liquids complex in Trenton beneficial to natural gas capacity concerns

(Cerilon)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum and the Department of Commerce announced that the North Dakota Development Fund approved support for a major gas-to-liquids complex to be built in northwestern North Dakota. Officials say it could be vital to continuing energy development for the region.

With that support, Calgary-based Cerilon will build the facility near Trenton in Williams County, with the initial phase estimated to cost $2.8 billion. The facility is expected to output 24,000 barrels per day of ultra-low sulfur diesel and other specialty products. With concerns that North Dakota could run out of natural gas transmission capacity within the next two to four years, officials say this plant is much needed for continued growth.

“We will need solutions in order for the industry to continue to thrive in western North Dakota, so having an additional marketplace for that gas within the state is going to be incredibly helpful,” said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023. The location will allow rail and pipeline access and offers carbon sequestration opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death
Biden Bucks
ND lawmaker proposes using Biden Bucks for nearly $1,300 checks for all ND residents
Hardee's Facebook post of the Minot Hardee's sign
Minot Hardee’s draws amusement on social media for its one-word sign
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
North Dakota oil executive pleads guilty in fraud scheme

Latest News

Volunteers make meals at Williston’s ‘Feed My Starving Children’ Mobilepack event
X Golf
X Golf
6pm Sportscast 10/15/21
6pm Sportscast 10/15/21
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden
Earl The Blue Man
Earl The Blue Man