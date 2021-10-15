NDSU Bison Offense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State football team heads to Illinois State this weekend. The Bison offense is coming off a 31-point performance in a win over Northern Iowa.

“I don’t think we played remotely close to our best game and that’s confidence in itself, like we aren’t playing our best football and we’re scoring 31 points and beating teams like UNI by 14 and I just feel like whenever we do start clicking and we’ll be even that much scarier and 31 points will not be an option it’ll be more like 50-60,” said NDSU quarterback Quincy Patterson.

The Bison are undefeated and ranked 3rd in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Redbirds are 0-2 in the Valley conference.

Lee Timmerman

