ND Delegation meets with farmers about Farm Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s federal delegation met with agriculture leaders today to discuss priorities for upcoming bills and programs.

This last year has been historically difficult for many in the fields, and many said there are changes that need to be made to the upcoming Farm Bill.

“We gotta discuss things like making that farm bill substantially better or we have to look at a permanent disaster program so that we don’t have to always have to go back for ad hoc disaster,” said Mark Watne, North Dakota Farmers Union President.

Members of the delegation specifically pointed to application dates for programs under the Farm Bill. There has been more reliance on it due to the drought and issues with global trade prices.

“It’s wonky and it’s in the weeds, but we end up asking for a waiver every year. And the reason is it’s North Dakota and our climate’s different. And it seems that we should actually deal with dates for these programs based on how we work our fields, not on what some DC bureaucrat thinks,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

The Farm Bill shapes many financial relief programs for farmers and ranchers. The current Farm Bill expires in 2023.

