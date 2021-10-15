BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is national farm to school month, and more than 400 pounds of fresh produce has been brought into the Bismarck Public School system this year.

“This is the year it’s really kind of taken off, that we’ve had a lot more success with it with local producers,” said BPS child nutrition director Michelle Wagner.

Working with local farmers and producers, they bring in baked good, locally sourced milk, and plenty of produce.

“Cucumbers are by far the favorite for all of our students. We go through about 250 pounds of cucumbers for our elementary kids every time they’re put out on the salad bars,” said Wagner.

This not only brings better nutrition in for the students, but it also helps bring in extra revenue for North Dakota farmers.

“A lot of it is working with our local farmers, letting them know this is an outlet for them,” said Wagner.

In Bismarck, students not only learn about the farm to school process for the month of October. This is a year-round endeavor hoping to instill students with the knowledge and know how that comes from witnessing where exactly your food comes from.

They help students walk away with one thing in the back of their mind.

In the words of 4th grader Liam Parent, “Stay healthy!”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.