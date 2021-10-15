Advertisement

National farm to school month

National farm to school month
National farm to school month(KFYR-TV)
By Jake Zane
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is national farm to school month, and more than 400 pounds of fresh produce has been brought into the Bismarck Public School system this year.

“This is the year it’s really kind of taken off, that we’ve had a lot more success with it with local producers,” said BPS child nutrition director Michelle Wagner.

Working with local farmers and producers, they bring in baked good, locally sourced milk, and plenty of produce.

“Cucumbers are by far the favorite for all of our students. We go through about 250 pounds of cucumbers for our elementary kids every time they’re put out on the salad bars,” said Wagner.

This not only brings better nutrition in for the students, but it also helps bring in extra revenue for North Dakota farmers.

“A lot of it is working with our local farmers, letting them know this is an outlet for them,” said Wagner.

In Bismarck, students not only learn about the farm to school process for the month of October. This is a year-round endeavor hoping to instill students with the knowledge and know how that comes from witnessing where exactly your food comes from.

They help students walk away with one thing in the back of their mind.

In the words of 4th grader Liam Parent, “Stay healthy!”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardee's Facebook post of the Minot Hardee's sign
Minot Hardee’s draws amusement on social media for its one-word sign
Biden Bucks
ND lawmaker proposes using Biden Bucks for nearly $1,300 checks for all ND residents
Former Glasser Images subcontractor says he’s out $26,000; couples might be one step closer to receiving photos
Brent DeKok
Brent DeKok, St. Mary’s basketball coach, passes away
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 10/14/21
6pm Sportscast 10/14/21
Food truck
Food truck
North Coast Hiakwatha
North Coast Hiakwatha
Stock market rallies, Dow up 500 points