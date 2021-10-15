Advertisement

Minot water tower in top five for ‘Tank of the Year,’ voting closes Friday

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s newest water tower is in the running to be named the top tower in the country, and you can vote—but time is running out.

It’s  one of many across the country in the running for “tank of the year.”

As Friday, Minot’s was in the top five, out of hundreds!

You can cast your vote for Minot’s tower online.

the deadline to vote is Friday at 5 p.m. CT.

You can cast your vote here.

