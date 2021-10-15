Minot business leaders look to welcome Canadian shoppers back as border reopens next month

MINOT, N.D. – After 19 months of being closed, the United States border will reopen sometime next month to non-essential, vaccinated Canadian travelers.

It’s a sigh of relief for business leaders in the Minot area.

Stephanie Schoenrock, the Executive Director at Visit Minot, said they already have a communications plan in place to welcome Canadians back to the area.

She said they started developing the plan a while back, thinking the border would open sooner.

“Canadians are excited to get back to Minot, and the only people more excited for Canadians to come down probably are the local businesses that are probably very much ready to welcome those Canadians back to Minot,” said Schoenrock.

One business in particular that’s excited to have Canadians back is the Dakota Square Mall in Minot, and the shops it houses.

Mikalah Auer, the Marketing Director for the mall, said that at its peak it would see as much as 20% of its shoppers from across the border, meaning it will be a major boost this holiday season.

“This is really exciting for us to welcome them back and get some of that foot traffic back, and we’re expecting that there’s been a lot of pent-up demand for those shoppers to come down and shop from us, so this is really exciting that it’s happening during the holiday season,” said Auer.

It’s unclear yet what exact date the border will reopen to non-essential Canadian travelers.

Related content:

Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban

Local leaders respond to U.S. borders reopening

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.