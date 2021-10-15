Advertisement

How has the pandemic affected cancer screenings?

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and with COVID showing no signs of slowing down, doctors are urging people to continue to attend regular screenings.

Doctors from Sanford Health in Bismarck say the precautions taken by hospital staff will help to protect those who are immunocompromised from contracting the coronavirus at appointments.

“Make sure you’re keeping up with your routine appointments. It is safe to come in to the hospitals. We have a lot of precautions against COVID, and we’ll do our best to take care of you,” said Dr. Christina Tello-Skjerseth, diagnostic imaging specialist at Sanford Health.

Dr. Tello-Skjerseth said she saw more people skipping their scheduled appointments last year due to the pandemic, the result of which has been more advanced cancer or other untreated diseases, most of which could have been caught sooner.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people who are immunocompromised get vaccinated.

