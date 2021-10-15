Grand opening for ‘Blu on Broadway’ celebrated in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – After years of planning and development, a multi-use affordable living facility opened Friday in Minot.

Developers and local leaders celebrated the grand opening of Blu on Broadway.

The project, which broke ground last July, cost roughly $10 million.

Roughly half of that came from the National Disaster Resilience program.

The facility features more than 40 affordable housing units on the upper floors.

They are all full as of the beginning of the month, but tenants are still moving in.

“It’s just been phenomenal to see all the interest and all the people that have wanted to live here. We were able to fill up all the units before we opened on October 1st. So one of the first buildings where we’ve opened all the units entirely full,” said McKenzy Braaten, EPIC Companies Director of Marketing.

Meanwhile, there’s commercial space on the bottom level, including the new X Golf in Minot, which also opened Friday.

