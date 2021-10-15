Dickinson couple turns former school bus into healthy food truck

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Food trucks have become a vehicle for many people to introduce new foods to their community.

A couple in Dickinson is trying to bring a fresh, healthy option to the area.

From the outside, it looks like a school bus, but if you walk inside, it’s the home to UMAMI, Dickinson’s newest food truck.

“The goal of UMAMI is going to be to bring fresh, nutritious food to the Dickinson area, I feel like our community was really lacking in that,” said BobbiLyn Matthews, Dickinson.

BobbiLyn and Josh Matthews say by transforming a bus into a food truck, they were able to make their dream a reality. The space is now a fully sustainable kitchen for their soft open Friday.

“When you start looking into food trucks, they’re in the 60, 70 thousand up to 90 thousand just going into it,” said BobbiLyn.

BobbiLyn says customers can create their own bowls starting with a base of lettuce, rice, or noodles. They can add a protein, warm and cold vegetables, as well as sauces.

“Go down the line and I’ll put the chicken in, the rice in, the warm veggies,” said BobbiLyn.

She says her passion for preparing food started after the family went vegan for several years. The couple hopes the community catches on to their healthy dishes.

“I want to bring it a way that people will love,” said BobbiLyn.

“She gets to share a part of herself with everybody else and really get to show that externally in her food,” said Josh Matthews, Dickinson.

The food truck opens tomorrow from 4-8 p-m in old Dan’s parking lot north of Cash Wise Foods.

Hours are Wednesday to Friday, 4 to 8 pm every other week.

