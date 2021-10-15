BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 105 marksmen competed for a charitable cause just outside of Bismarck Thursday.

Clays Against Cancer is a charity clay pigeon shooting tournament hosted by Capitol City Sporting Clays. Teams of five worked together to win prizes and raise money.

”We all have a lot of things in common, and this is one to build that community - that we’re all in this together to fight this thing called cancer,” said Mark Sandness, Capital City Sporting Clays.

Proceeds will go to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

