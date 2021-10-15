Advertisement

City of Minot gets $18k for crime prevention

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. Department of Justice awarded more than $18,000 to the City of Minot for crime prevention efforts.

The funding is through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

The City of Minot will be using the funds for evidence equipment like crime scene barriers.

Five different cities in the state received more than $161,000 from the grant.

