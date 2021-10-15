Advertisement

Bismarck High School AVID students spread kindness with “Kindness Tailgating Party”

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

Maybe you’ve heard that expression before.

Students in Jody Olheiser’s AVID class have taken that idea to heart, and what they’re doing is good news.

They’re holding “Kindness Tailgating Parties” outside Bismarck High School, hoping to bring smiles to passerbys faces, and spread kindness.

August Grosz is an “Ambassador of Kindness.”

“It just feels so nice to make other people smile,” said Grosz.

On this day, the Bismarck High School sophomore is one of a couple dozen ambassadors. They are all students in Jody Olheiser’s AVID class at BHS.

They spent this class period outside spreading kindness.

“We’re a little extra,” laughed Jesse Berthiaume, a sophomore at Bismarck High.

They’ve got cardboard signs with hand-painted messages, flowers, candy and smiles.

This is the students’ second “Kindness Tailgating Party.”

Drivers lucky enough to get stopped at the red light got a flower or candy. Everyone got a smile.

“Our goal is even if they weren’t smiling back we were going to get them to smile, and no one could no one could refuse us,” explained Olheiser.

They’re hoping to make kindness the next big thing

“We thought, why not make kindness trending,” said Olheiser.

“We just noticed a lot of unkindness,” added Grosz. “It’s been a really hard year, and we just wanted to spread some joy in a simple way.”

“We just want to like make people happier because the world has enough hate in it already. It’s just really fun for me because I like seeing smiles on faces, too,” said Berthiaume.

Smiles that these students have quickly realized are contagious.

The “Ambassadors of Kindness” plan to keep spreading kindness throughout the school year. They hope other schools might do the same.

