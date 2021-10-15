1 Patriots vs. #2 Mustangs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You cannot script a better regular season football match-up than Century and Sheyenne this week. They are the only undefeated teams in their Class. They are the top-2 ranked teams in their Class and the last time the Mustangs lost, it was to the Patriots in the state title game last year.

Century looked a little vulnerable in a 3-point win at Dickinson and a 7-point win at Mandan, but since the 2nd-half of the Shanley game, the Patriots outscored the Deacons and the Demons the following week, by a combined, 87-to-nothing. Head Coach Ron Wingenbach says turnovers and where they were on the field played a part.

Century Head Coach Ron Wingenbach said, “We were struggling a little bit but again a lot of that had to do with field position and perhaps the second half of the Shanley game we came out in a little bit of a more spread look and started throwing the ball a little bit more and we were to continue that here the last game as well.”

As far as this week, Wingenbach says their approach is to treat every opponent the same, but that’s also a little easier said than done at times.

Wingenbach, “I don’t think we have to say anything. All they have to do is watch social media and the media and newspaper’s and so on. Everybody understands the ramifications of the game. We’re very fortunate at this point where we’re at as far as garnering a home field advantage in the playoffs. Those are the things in the big picture you have to take care of.”

Also on Thursday, Century All-Stater Lucas Schweigert made it known he plans to play football at U.N.D. The outstanding lineman had multiple offers, including NDSU. Schweigert said on twitter, “ever since I was a kid it’s been my goal to play at the D-1 level.”

