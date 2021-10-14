Advertisement

Winner! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wahpeton for second time

POWERBALL 10/11/21
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. – One North Dakotan is a million dollars richer.

State lottery officials said one player in Wahpeton matched five white balls for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Those are 23, 29, 47, 59, 60 and the Powerball was 15. The power play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at the Cenex c-store, which will also receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

This is the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at this same location.

