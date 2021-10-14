Sidney Sugars moves forward into stockpiling stage of harvest

SIDNEY, M.T. - Large trucks carrying sugar beets will now be moving in full force as Sidney Sugars begins the “stockpile” stage of harvest.

Due to unseasonably warm temperatures over the last few weeks, receiving stations remained in the pre-pile stage, where officials limited the number of beets harvested per day. Those restrictions were removed on October 8, and now trucks are allowed to unload as many sugar beets as they can carry, weather permitting. Officials say it has been going well.

“We had a great couple of days to start. A little bit of a rain delay here and there but nothing significant. We’ve gotten right back at it. We’re just waiting for the ground to dry back up and we should be good to go,” said Somer Reidle, agriculturist.

Reidle says the Sugar Valley receiving station in Fairview is about 40% completed, which amounts to about 150 thousand tons.

The entire sugar beet campaign is expected to be completed in February, weather permitting.

