Oil and gas production on the rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil and gas production are both up by 2.8%. That’s 1% above revenue projections. But that could dip.

Maintenance on the Northern Border pipeline, located in the northwestern part of the state, will undergo three maintenance events through the month of October, which could put a temporary stop in those areas and impacting overall numbers.

“When you average that out over the month, you’re somewhere in the neighborhood of about a 35,000 barrel per day challenge, on average, for the month of October because of those pipeline maintenance,” said North Dakota Pipeline Authority’s Justin Kringstad.

While production of oil and gas are up, gas storage is five percent below the five-year average, but the result is still positive. Plus, the gas capture rate is on the rise.

“Good news on the gas capture front. We got up to 92%,” said DMR Director Lynn Helms.

And there’s more good news. Helms continued: “The first half of 2022 we’ll start to see some strengthening and additional flare mitigation technologies deployed.”

The current focus is on enhanced oil recovery to further improve production.

