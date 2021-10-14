Mandan starts program to recognize beautiful properties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans are known for taking pride in their towns. One way they show that is by keeping their homes and businesses looking good.

The Mandan Community Beautification Committee has come up with a new way to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in enhancing the aesthetics of the city through its Community Beautification Program.

“We are hoping to give recognition to individuals and businesses and properties that are helping our committee get towards our goal, which is to help Mandan look more beautiful. And maybe then, they’re neighbors will be encouraged and say, ‘Oh. I could step it up too.’” The program will be ongoing throughout the year. So far, three properties-- two residential and one business-- has been recognized. For information on criteria or to apply, visit cityofmandan.com/recognitionprogram.

