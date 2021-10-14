Advertisement

Mandan starts program to recognize beautiful properties

(kfyr)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans are known for taking pride in their towns. One way they show that is by keeping their homes and businesses looking good.

The Mandan Community Beautification Committee has come up with a new way to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in enhancing the aesthetics of the city through its Community Beautification Program.

“We are hoping to give recognition to individuals and businesses and properties that are helping our committee get towards our goal, which is to help Mandan look more beautiful. And maybe then, they’re neighbors will be encouraged and say, ‘Oh. I could step it up too.’” The program will be ongoing throughout the year. So far, three properties-- two residential and one business-- has been recognized. For information on criteria or to apply, visit cityofmandan.com/recognitionprogram.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardee's Facebook post of the Minot Hardee's sign
Minot Hardee’s draws amusement on social media for its one-word sign
Biden Bucks
ND lawmaker proposes using Biden Bucks for nearly $1,300 checks for all ND residents
Former Glasser Images subcontractor says he’s out $26,000; couples might be one step closer to receiving photos
Brent DeKok
Brent DeKok, St. Mary’s basketball coach, passes away
Glasser Image sign
Other states join consumer complaints investigation into Glasser Images closure

Latest News

Umami
Dickinson couple turns former school bus into healthy food truck
Kid COVID-19 Vaccines
Bismarck/Mandan Superintendents weigh in on the future of vaccine mandates for kids
Retailers experiencing Christmas product shortages; might need to raise prices
Biden Cabinet member meets with ND state leaders over energy policy