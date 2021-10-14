High school students learn about manufacturing careers in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of high school students in southwest North Dakota were able to chat with the area’s leaders in manufacturing.

The annual manufacturing day event promotes these types of careers to students.

Dickinson High School students were able to handle equipment and participate in other hands-on activities at this year’s manufacturing day.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to get out and learn stuff about engineering and other job opportunities,” said Ian Dohrmann, student.

“They’re getting welcomed, they get a bag, they get to go to all these different types of booths that offer different types of manufacturing activities,” said Eric Kittelson, Fisher Industries.

The annual manufacturing day at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center included industry leaders such as Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Fisher Industries, and Baker Boy. Four universities were also on site as well as Job Service North Dakota.

The purpose is to show Dickinson and area high school students those careers can be built here.

“We want, especially these young kids to know that hey, I can go anywhere, get my education, but I know if I want to return to southwest North Dakota, that I have opportunities for a career here,” said Chris Johnson, TMI Systems

“They don’t have to go very far to get a good career, there’s a lot of great paying jobs, right outside their doorstep,” said Kittelson.

Wednesday students asked companies about job descriptions and what their favorite part of the job is.

Johnson says at TMI, it’s the diverse job opportunities within the company.

“You also need people on the sales and marketing side, you need people estimating projects, you need people drawing projects, engineering projects, you need people ordering materials,” said Johnson.

He and others hope that they encouraged the students to consider a career in manufacturing. Steffes and Butler Machinery were two other booths at manufacturing day.

860 students registered for the event.

