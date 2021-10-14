Class 9B & Class 11B football polls after week eight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the playoffs starting this week in Class-9B, this will be the final poll of the fall from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion will take the unanimous number one ranking into the playoffs. All the teams in the final poll are undefeated.

That is not the case in Class-11B, Beulah is the lone unbeaten team in that division. The Miners are top ranked.

Class-9B Football Poll

1. LaMoure-L-M (14) — 8-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 8-0 Record — 55 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 8-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Nelson County — 8-0 Record — 21 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Bottineau — 8-0 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR

Others Receiving Votes: Surrey 6-1 , South Border 7-1

Class-11B Football Poll

1. Beulah (13) — 8-0 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Hillsboro-CV (1) — 7-1Record — 57 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Langdon Area-E-M — 7-1 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Kindred — 7-1 Record — 34 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Central Cass — 7-1 Record — 5 pts — Last week: NR

Others: Bowman County 7-1, Harvey-Wells County 6-2, Bishop Ryan 7-1

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.