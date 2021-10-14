Advertisement

Class 9B & Class 11B football polls after week eight

Class 9B & 11B football polls
Class 9B & 11B football polls(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the playoffs starting this week in Class-9B, this will be the final poll of the fall from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion will take the unanimous number one ranking into the playoffs. All the teams in the final poll are undefeated.

That is not the case in Class-11B, Beulah is the lone unbeaten team in that division. The Miners are top ranked.

Class-9B Football Poll

1. LaMoure-L-M (14) — 8-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 8-0 Record — 55 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 8-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Nelson County — 8-0 Record — 21 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Bottineau — 8-0 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR

Others Receiving Votes: Surrey 6-1 , South Border 7-1

Class-11B Football Poll

1. Beulah (13) — 8-0 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Hillsboro-CV (1) — 7-1Record —  57 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Langdon Area-E-M — 7-1 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Kindred — 7-1 Record — 34 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Central Cass — 7-1 Record —  5 pts — Last week: NR

Others: Bowman County 7-1, Harvey-Wells County 6-2, Bishop Ryan 7-1

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardee's Facebook post of the Minot Hardee's sign
Minot Hardee’s draws amusement on social media for its one-word sign
Glasser Image sign
Other states join consumer complaints investigation into Glasser Images closure
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
MDU Outage Map
‘Colorado Low’ starting to cause power outages in Montana and Wyoming

Latest News

Sydney Upton
Bishop Ryan volleyball’s Sydney Upton records 1,000th career kill
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Danny Kittner
Jeremiah Tiffin
UND Volleyball Coach Tiffin Placed on Administrative Leave
Danny Kitter
Sports Spotlight: Danny Kittner