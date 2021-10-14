Bismarck/Mandan Superintendents weigh in on the future of vaccine mandates for kids

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pfizer could be receive emergency use authorization for its children’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of October. That means, parents will soon have the option to get their five- to eleven-year-olds vaccinated.

As that date nears, the U.S. Surgeon General says state mandates for students to get vaccinated could become a reality. However for now, Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools Superintendents say they plan to let it remain a choice-- unless the state steps in.

Bismarck Public Schools does not require the COVID-19 vaccination. We’ll wait and see what the state and federal government says in regards to in regards to requirements. But at this time there’s no plans on changing,” said Bismarck Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher.

An FDA panel is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 to go over the data. If approved for emergency use, the White House reports it’s ready to begin the rollout to doctors, pharmacies and schools. But, even with FDA authorization, it still needs the CDC’s recommendation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.