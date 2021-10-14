Bishop Ryan volleyball’s Sydney Upton records 1,000th career kill

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader is recognizing a big accomplishment for a volleyball player at Bishop Ryan.

Sydney Upton made her thousandth career kill.

Sydney has started for the team all four years of high school, which she says has given her a definite advantage over other players.

”Sydney is such a good leader on the court, and she always makes everything fun, and she’s just super welcoming,” said Alena Johannsen, freshman.

Upton plays in a number of sports and says that volleyball was just one more when she started, but now it’s her favorite. She’s been a mainstay on the team and works hard to help teach the future players.

”It’s been really cool to watch her develop and grow as a hitter. She started in the middle and last year we moved her to the outside. Part of that was to get her some backrow time, we knew she was a great passer. So getting to see her develop in that role and getting a lot of swings has been great,” said Coach Nick Theis.

The coach kept her record a secret from her as they approached 1,000 so it was a surprise when she hit it.

”I thought it was really cool. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, my coaches, my parents, everyone around me, and yeah, I thought it was awesome. It was really cute everything that they did. It was all a big surprise, so yeah it felt really good” said Upton.

Bishop Ryan is the 2 seed in region 6 district 12 with a 6 and 1 record this season.

She hasn’t accepted a college offer yet.

Bishop Ryan plays in Beulah at 7 p.m. Thursday.

