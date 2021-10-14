Biden Cabinet member meets with ND state leaders over energy policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The roundtable discussed North Dakota’s opportunities to expand green energy technologies and save current infrastructure.

Granholm’s confirmation into the President’s Cabinet wasn’t supported by most Republicans in the Senate, but both of North Dakota’s senators voted for her.

With North Dakota expanding carbon capture and other green energy projects, Secretary Granholm spoke about how the state can become even more aligned with nationwide efforts.

Then, industry leaders told her what needs to happen in order to make it work.

When a team of state patrol cars arrive at the University of North Dakota, you know it’s something important.

The Energy Secretary for the Biden Administration didn’t have a home-field advantage, but she did have similar views of North Dakota’s industry as those she holds for her home state of Michigan.

“For the coal and power plant communities across this country, I get the importance both from the workers’ point of view as well as for the economic opportunity for a state to be able to clean the technology, decarbonize the technologies they have and move into diversifying technologies,” said Granholm.

As a former governor herself, she spoke with Burgum about their shared goals of reducing carbon emissions.

Both North Dakota and the Biden Administration have goals for carbon neutrality over the next decade.

“The amount of activity that’s driving towards how do we de-carbonize our current fuels, and then how do we store carbon for the future, and how do we diversify that fuel base? So it’s really an incredible time,” said Burgum.

As industry leaders spoke about the investment they’ve made in their own fields, they said they need more support and incentives to fulfill more projects like these.

There have been billions of dollars offered through grants in recent years, both from the state and in the private sector.

“The money has to be deployed now, and we’re ready to do it. And it’s a partnership between our industry, the state of North Dakota, and between the Department of Energy. So we need her help,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Elected leaders said they need her office to help coordinate future projects. Specifically, by supporting an extension of crucial tax credits.

Both state and industry leaders said they wanted to be partners in future efforts, because as Granholm said, there is a lot of potential in North Dakota.

