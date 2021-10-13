Western North Dakota, Eastern Montana get early taste of winter weather

WILLISTON, N.D. - Fall may have started three weeks ago, but on Wednesday people in western North Dakota and eastern Montana woke up to winter weather.

A “dynamic” low pressure system from Colorado is moving north, bringing mixed precipitation throughout the region. While people saw light to moderate snowfall throughout the day in the northern part of the region, areas in the far south saw more heavier snow, which can lead to tree damage and power outages.

While the precipitation was welcomed, officials with the National Weather Service say it won’t do much to impact the region’s drought conditions.

“While one system is nice, we could use a little more especially a longer, sustaining snowpack that will melt off in the spring. We can only hope that it remains active throughout the rest of the winter here,” said Alex Edwards, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Edwards says temperatures and accumulation could cause hazardous travel throughout the day and into Thursday morning. He adds that he expects conditions to rebound going into the weekend.

