Advertisement

Social Security benefits get biggest increase in four decades

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 111,000 North Dakotans received Social Security benefits last year. Next year, recipients will see the largest payment increase to their Social Security checks since 1982.

The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday an increase to Social Security payments in 2022 of 5.9%. For the average retiree, that’s an extra $92 per month.

Eugene Farstad has been on Social Security for three years. He says he’s excited about an increase in benefits.

“It’s a good thing. Medicare, social security, retirement, it helps. It all helps,” said Eugene Farstad of Mandan.

About half of all seniors rely on Social Security benefits to provide at least half of their earnings, and about a quarter of seniors depend on it for nearly all of their monthly income. With inflation on the rise, seniors welcome the increase.

“Everything’s going up, the thing about everything going up, it’s going to help. Ninety two dollars isn’t much, but it’ll help,” said Farstad.

Overall, the response is welcomed by many social security recipients and its advocates.

“The 5.9% COLA increase, which is the largest in almost four decades, it proves that Social Security is crucial for Social Security beneficiaries and their families. So having that additional roughly $90 per month is going to be an important and critical help to them,” said Josh Askvig, North Dakota State Director at AARP.

But the question is, is the increase enough? Since 2000, Social Security benefits have been raised by 55%. However, housing and healthcare costs have outpaced them, each rising by more than 100%.

The change to Social Security benefits is based on the Consumer Price Index, which measures the prices of goods. The adjustment will affect about 70 million Americans, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hardee's Facebook post of the Minot Hardee's sign
Minot Hardee’s draws amusement on social media for its one-word sign
Glasser Image sign
Other states join consumer complaints investigation into Glasser Images closure
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
MDU Outage Map
‘Colorado Low’ starting to cause power outages in Montana and Wyoming

Latest News

‘It’s for the kids:’ Bismarck man spreads joy with Halloween decorations
State lawmakers concluding the first round of hearings for the so-called ‘Biden Bucks’
Themes emerging from ‘Biden Bucks’ pitches
Could oil prices hit $100 per barrel?
Paxton Heywood
Bismarck man convicted of raping child and giving her an STD now set for trial in different rape case