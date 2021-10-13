Sauerkraut Day returns to Wishek

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It rained all day in Wishek on Wednesday, but nothing can rain on the parades of everyone at Sauerkraut Day.

Organizers said people traveled far and wide to experience this special day.

It’s an afternoon full of singing and sauerkraut. Everyone says they’re here for one reason:

“Tradition. More than anything, tradition,” said Larry Wald, a life-long Wishek resident.

This food has brought people from as far away as Seattle to Wishek.

“This is on my bucket list. I’ve wanted to come to Wishek forever and ever and ever. We’re in Linton visiting my mother-in-law, we said we’re coming over here for lunch,” said Bonny Horner, a visitor from Seattle, Washington.

The event is a way for area businesses to give back to the community. It’s in its 96th year and still going strong, even if the menu isn’t some people’s first choice.

“I’m not a big fan of sauerkraut, but I have to have a part of it just to say I had a part of it. But yeah, I’m the only one in my family who doesn’t really care for it, but it’s good, I love to see the people enjoying it,” said Kay Weber, Wishek resident.

Wishek High and Junior High School students performed German Folk music, something that adds to the importance of the day.

“If there wasn’t music here, we wouldn’t be speaking the German language here anymore. When I first arrived to Wishek, I’d pop into Maggie’s Cafe and people would actually be speaking German in conversation. Nowadays, you don’t see that as much,” said Janet Wolff, former Wishek music teacher.

Community members said they’re happy to have the event back, after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers said by the end of the day, they’ll have served more than 1,500 meals.

