Real ID deadline extended to 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new date for the Real ID deadline has been extended to May 3rd, 2023.

The Department of Transportation Driver’s License Division Director Brad Schaffer said: “The pandemic has impacted some states’ ability to issue Real ID compliant driver’s license and identification cards. Unfortunately, it did not impact our ability as we stayed open throughout the pandemic. And our number one top priority is protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities.”

While 47% of the state already has a Real ID compliant license or ID, the rest have the option to opt-in for their next renewal. If your ID expires on or before May 3rd, 2023, the DOT ask that you bring in the required documents for your renewal. For those whose ID expires after the May 3rd deadline, appointments can be made to issue your Real ID.

Information on what the Real ID is, required documents, and other answers can be found at dot.nd.gov.

