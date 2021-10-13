Other states join consumer complaints investigation into Glasser Images closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At least two states are joining forces in the investigation after the abrupt closure of the Bismarck-based photography business Glasser Images. The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has received more than 170 complaints against the company.

Jody Gillespie, the director of South Dakota Consumer Complaints, said they’re in contact with North Dakota after receiving one formal complaint. Your News Leader reached out to the Colorado and Minnesota Attorney General’s Offices and are awaiting a response.

A $257,500 PPP loan from January 2021 to help Glasser Images with payroll expenses is still under consideration as to whether the owner has to paid it back.

The U.S. Small Business Administration released a statement about Glasser Images: “…[the] SBA does not comment on individual borrowers. The SBA takes fraud seriously, and, as such, all applicants are required to provide certification of their eligibility upon application and additional information is reviewed at the time of forgiveness. The SBA encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misuse of relief programs to visit: sba.gov/fraud.”

In a new statement from Jack Glasser’s attorney Tim O’Keeffe Tuesday evening, Glasser Images will allow subcontractors to give photos and videos to couples whose weddings have passed.

However, there’s no mention of refunds for clients or plans to pay outstanding balances with employees or subcontractors at this time.

O’Keeffe is planning to hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.