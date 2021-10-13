Advertisement

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, UND partnering to preserve culture

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – A new partnership is getting started between the University of North Dakota and the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college to preserve history and culture.

The $500,000 grant is being split between the two schools with NHSC getting the larger portion. They will be digitizing and preserving cultural and historical artifacts, stories, and documents, both ancient and modern, for future people to reference and learn from.

“Doing whatever it takes to ensure that we have that body of knowledge still there and available and protected really for future generations. That’s really what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to the first archivist who’s coming from the MHA nation,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, NHSC president.

Part of the program is also to create education materials for use in K through 12.

