ND lawmaker proposes using Biden Bucks for nearly $1,300 checks for all ND residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past few days, state lawmakers have been listening to nearly 200 proposals for the billion dollars in federal aid. Many want the money to go to specific projects or programs, but one lawmaker wants to split up the money and give checks to North Dakotans.

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, proposed using all of the available funds and give each resident of North Dakota a check for $1,293.17 dollars as a direct payment.

Magrum said the budget surpluses and other robust emergency funds justifies the proposal.

“This action would create confidence as well as good moral in our fellow citizens. We would show our people good will and respect for all that our people have gone through recently,” said Magrum.

He added the state would be able to collect on sales tax for increased spending with the checks. It is unclear if this use qualifies under the rules for the spending.

