Moose interrupt corn harvest

Moose on the Loose
Moose on the Loose
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HETTINGER, N.D. -  In the rush to get the corn crop off the field before the storm, Hettinger, N.D., producers Jordan and Jacki Christman saw something they’d never seen before.

Tuesday afternoon, they saw this family of moose wandering through their corn field near Hettinger.

Jacki says she’s lived in southwest North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota her entire life, but has never seen moose in the wild.

As for the harvest, she says they’ve got about one day left of corn harvest and then they’ll move onto sunflowers.

But, as anxious as they are to get all the crops harvested, they welcome the rain.

North Dakota Game and Fish says it’s not that unusual to see moose throughout the state anymore. Years ago they used to only be found in the Turtle Mountains, but over the past decade, they have migrated west.

